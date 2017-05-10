This Little Girl Who Couldn’t Speak Floored Everyone In A Donkey Sanctuary With 4 Simple Words

ADVERTISEMENT

Tracy and Julian Austwick had waited three long years to hear their baby speak. In fact, they had almost given up hope of knowing their daughter's laugh. However, at one visit to a local donkey sanctuary, the tot shocked everyone with four simple words.

Tracy and Julian come from the city of Birmingham in England. And in 2010, they were no doubt excited by the prospect of welcoming twins into the world that very summer. However, their eagerness soon turned to worry when things didn’t go to plan.

Tracy gave birth to the girls, Amber and Hope, prematurely. Born at just 26 weeks, the babies weighed less than two pounds each. As a result, they were extremely fragile and needed specialist intensive care.

