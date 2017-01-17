ADVERTISEMENT



When Henry’s owner abandoned the dog at a California veterinary surgery, the pooch’s prospects didn’t look good. In fact, vets had never seen anything like it. The dog had a tumor that had gotten so large, it accounted for half his weight.



In May 2016, Sherri Haughton took Henry to AAA Animal Hospital in Huntington Beach. At the time, Haughton claimed she had found the canine wandering along the seafront. All appearances indicated his owners had abandoned him.

As soon as they saw him, animal control officers started to build a picture of what had happened. They suspected his owners had ditched the unwanted golden retriever due to his ailment. That being a massive lump on the side of his body.

