When This Golden Retriever Goes For Walks, She Gives Love To Strangers In The Most Adorable Way

It had been a tough day for one of the many citizens of New York City. In fact, as they were walking along the city streets, they had never felt lonelier. But suddenly, they were approached by a golden retriever, and what the dog did next made the stranger’s day.
César Fernández-Chávez lives in the New York City neighborhood of Chelsea. However, he originally came to the United States from Lima, Peru. Now he spends his days working in an interpretation and language role at a hospital in the city.
He’s had his gorgeous golden retriever for five years or so. The friend that gave him the dog was a fan of Christian Louboutin’s famous designer heels. So Fernández-Chávez named the pooch Louboutina, or Loubie for short. The pair soon became the best of friends.
