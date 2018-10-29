This Grandma Was Lonely After Her Husband Died, So She Made An Unusual Request To A Dog Shelter

ADVERTISEMENT

Ever since her husband’s recent passing, Melani felt depression sinking in. Then when she suffered the loss of another loved one, it was too much for her. She couldn’t stand the empty house, so Melani left for the local shelter with a heart-melting request.

The full name of the woman in question is Melani Andrews, who lives in Galt, California. At 72 years old, she’s seen a lot come to pass during her lifetime. But recent years have been particularly hard emotionally due to personal losses.

That’s because up until three years ago, Andrews lived with her husband Jim and a Staffordshire terrier called Lola. But two tragedies came along together, the first being Jim’s passing on January 21, 2015. Although it broke Andrews’ heart, Lola no doubt provided some comfort.

