This Fearless Grandma Loved Exotic Animals. Then One Day She Spotted Her Dog Being Followed

As a tiger owner, Bonnie Hart has never feared exotic animals. However, when pet dog was followed home one day by a couple of daunting creatures, even she was shocked. And what the grandmother did next was completely extraordinary.

Bonnie Hart is Texas resident who works as a truck driver. When she’s not out on the road the grandmother-of-four enjoys spending time with her animals. However, some of her four-legged friends are hardly your typical pets.

That’s because, in 2012, Hart acquired a white tiger named Anushka from a friend. The big cats are a kind of Bengal tiger which are classified as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. But while protecting the species is important, taking them into your own home is not advised.

