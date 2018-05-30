This Great Dane Was Told It Was Time For A Wash. But The Dog Was Way Ahead Of His Human

By Annie Price
May 30, 2018
ADVERTISEMENT
Image: YouTube/Basil Blue

When a dog owner in Australia called his Great Dane in for a bath, you might have expected the docile giant to run and hide. However, it seemed that the clever canine was one step ahead of his human. And what happened next was simply astounding.

Image: YouTube/Basil Blue

Basil the Great Dane has lived with his owner ever since he was eight weeks old. And over that time, the adorable puppy has transformed into a handsome giant. However, far from being a handful, the dog is about as obedient as they come.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image: Gabriel Jimenez

According to the breed description on the American Kennel Club website, Great Danes are dependable, patient and friendly. And while males can grow up to 32 inches in height, their montorous size belies their overall gentle demeanor.

ADVERTISEMENT
You may like
NEXT PAGE
ADVERTISEMENT
You may like
You may like
ADVERTISEMENT