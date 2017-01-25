ADVERTISEMENT

Great white sharks have one of the most fearsome reputations in the ocean. From a young age, we’re taught to stay clear of these powerful creatures at all costs. However, when one young shark washed up on a Massachusetts beach, kind strangers ignored everything they’d ever heard to simply help an animal in need.

July 13, 2015, started out much like every other day in Chatham, Massachusetts. The seaside town’s many beaches were ready to welcome the usual hoards of beachgoers. It was a lovely summer day and the sun was shining across Cape Cod.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, at some point that day, an unexpected visitor joined the beach’s two-legged day trippers. After some commotion out at sea, a young great white shark became stranded on the shore. The majestic animal beached itself while trying to catch seagulls.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT