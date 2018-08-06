20 Of The Greatest “This Is Not My Cat” Moments That Have Been Captured On Camera

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s often said that cats choose their owners, not the other way around. So when a feline has a human in their sights, there’s not much a person can do but accept they’ve been claimed. Here we take a look at the 20 best times tenacious tabbies have left unsuspecting people crying “that’s not my cat.”

20. Cat gang claim new territory

This woman was just about to start her day when she found something unexpected on her doorstep. Looking out onto her porch, reddit user Queen_Riotness spotted a large clowder of cats cuddling up beside her door. “I live on a dairy farm and there are lots of cats here,” Queen_Riotness explained. “On the plus side, we have no rodents!”

19. Cat and dog team up for double trouble

Imgur user ErinRSteward doesn’t own this Labrador. Neither does this black and white cat belong to her. However, that doesn’t stop the twosome from putting their natural aversion to one another aside so that they can team up and terrorize her in the comfort of her home – every single day.

