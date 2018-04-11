After The Ground Started Moving, A Guy Looked Closer And Found Fur Beneath The Grass

ADVERTISEMENT

When the Canadian wildlife removal company received a call from a resident for whom the earth was moving in 2017, it sent out its top man. There could have been anything lurking, hidden under the suburban lawn, so the officer approached with caution. With no idea about what he would find, the wildlife man reached out a heavily gloved hand. But when he lifted up a tuft of grass, there was a furry surprise underneath.

On May 27, 2017, Ontario Wildlife Removal – OWR – uploaded a video to its Facebook page which subsequently went viral. The cool clip came hot on the heels of an unusual call received from a man who was having problems in his front yard. In fact, the unnamed citizen informed OWR that his lawn was actually moving.

As its name suggests, OWR is based in Ontario, east-central Canada, where it offers wild animal removal and pest control services. The firm was established in 2016 by Jared Houliston of Brantford, ON. When OWR gets a call about stray wildlife on someone’s property, it sends out an officer to investigate. Animal control officers are trained to remove intruders as gently and humanely as possible.

