When This Guy Crawled Into A Dingy Cave, He Found A Troupe Of Terrified Creatures Lying In Wait

The claustrophobic cave was pitch black and crawling with bugs. It was difficult to tell how far back the burrow went, but there was definitely something living down there. And, as the rescuer felt around in the darkness, his hand closed in on something that was unmistakably alive.
The start of this cavern crawl, however, began at quite a different locale: a funeral. The members of California-based, non-profit animal rescue group Hope For Paws were laying one of their colleagues to rest. That person was their beloved friend and fellow animal enthusiast, Lisa M. Ashe.
During her send-off, the Paws team received a very important call. They were needed to help some young creatures that had been spotted in a potentially dangerous situation. “In honor of Lisa’s love of animals, we headed to the location to save them,” Paws’ rescue video explained.
