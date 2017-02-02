This Guy Was Driving Along A Deserted Highway When He Spotted Two Dark Shapes Up Ahead

ADVERTISEMENT

Life didn’t get much better for Jordan Kahana. The travel enthusiast had just embarked on a road trip of a lifetime and was losing himself on the open road. But, just as he was switching off, he noticed two dark objects on the horizon. What he saw was enough to stop him in his tracks, but little did he know it would change his life.

Kahana had always loved dogs. So in November 2016 he arranged to adopt a husky. However, things didn’t work out and Kahana pulled out of the arrangement at the last minute. But, for some reason, the digital media expert couldn’t seem to get canines off his mind.

In the meantime, Kahana learned that his office was closing for the entire period between Christmas and New Year. Excited by the huge chunk of free time, he got to work planning a road trip. His inspiring route would take him from Los Angeles, California, to the Grand Canyon in Arizona.

