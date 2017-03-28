This Guy Was Driving In Sub-Zero Weather When He Spotted A Frozen Bundle By The Side Of The Road

ADVERTISEMENT

In January 2017, a man was driving along an icy road when he noticed something unusual. There, on the verge of the road, was a strange lump in the snow. And when he noticed that the object was furry, he immediately thought the worst.

Slava Lobanov lives in Minsk, Belarus. There, he works as a blogger, actor and is also something of a YouTube sensation. On the video-sharing site he boasts more than 9,000 subscribers and one million views.

It’s fair to say that Lobanov is obsessed with cats. Back in 2014 he and his girlfriend rescued an abandoned kitty outside their home. It was clear to see that the animal wasn’t in a good way at all.

