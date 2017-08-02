He was sat on his chair when he first saw the strange mass inside the vehicle on the end of his forklift. Realizing quickly what it was, he saw that its inhabitants were angry at being disturbed. If he moved too quickly – or in the wrong way – he could be in serious trouble, but he needed help.
On November 7, 2014, a resident of Moncks Corner, South Carolina found himself in a dangerous situation. That citizen was Robert McDougal, who runs a truck hauling business called Hurry Up Towing. During his daily business, McDougal ran into some serious difficulty.
McDougal’s day didn’t start out particularly noteworthy, but things soon took a turn for the worse. In fact, it all began with a camper van parked at his storage depot. He would soon regret ever seeing the vehicle in the chaos that followed.
-
When A Guy Found This Deadly Surprise Inside A Camper, He Thanked His Stars He Was Still Alive
-
When This Cashier Paid For A Cop’s Brownie, Some People Who Saw It Happen Tried To Get Him Fired
-
After Police Discovered This Couple’s Sickening Secret, They Made Them Pay Dearly For Their Crimes.
-
EMTs Arrived To Find This Couple’s Lifeless Bodies – But The Family Saw Their Deaths As Perfect
-
This Man Was Overjoyed When His Dog Was Found, But His Heart Sank When They Told Him Where He Was
-
30 Years After This Father Vanished Into Thin Air, He Returned To Reveal His Sinister Double Life
-
This Woman Was Volunteering With School Kids. Then Horrified Parents Found Out Who She Is.
-
20 Celebrity Couples Who Couldn’t Care Less About Relationship Stereotypes
-
After Wearing A Mask For 24 Months, This Woman Revealed The Face That Was Hidden Beneath
-
This Lady Thought Her Foster Dog Had Been Rejected – But Then She Found Out She’d Been Set Up
-
After A Couple Rescued This Lost Kitten, They Were Stunned When Its Fur Started To Change Color
-
When This Toddler On Life Support Suddenly Stopped Breathing, Doctors Told Her Mom To Pull The Plug