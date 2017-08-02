When A Guy Found This Deadly Surprise Inside A Camper, He Thanked His Stars He Was Still Alive

ADVERTISEMENT

He was sat on his chair when he first saw the strange mass inside the vehicle on the end of his forklift. Realizing quickly what it was, he saw that its inhabitants were angry at being disturbed. If he moved too quickly – or in the wrong way – he could be in serious trouble, but he needed help.

On November 7, 2014, a resident of Moncks Corner, South Carolina found himself in a dangerous situation. That citizen was Robert McDougal, who runs a truck hauling business called Hurry Up Towing. During his daily business, McDougal ran into some serious difficulty.

McDougal’s day didn’t start out particularly noteworthy, but things soon took a turn for the worse. In fact, it all began with a camper van parked at his storage depot. He would soon regret ever seeing the vehicle in the chaos that followed.

