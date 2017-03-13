A Guy Found This Little Stray By A Box On The Street, And She Refused To Let Him Go

By Annie Price
March 13, 2017
Images: imgur/wollstone

When a guy stumbled upon a stray kitten one day, he had no idea that the encounter would change his life. As soon as the cat set eyes on the stranger, it was love at first sight. And, from then on, the animal refused to leave his side.

Image: imgur/wollstone

In 2016, an imgur user who goes by the name of “wollstone” was walking to work in Houston, Texas. When he arrived outside the doors of his factory, he noticed something unusual. There, by the entrance, was a tiny kitten.

Image: imgur/wollstone

The little cat was all alone, without a home on the city streets. It appeared someone had left her a box and given her the remains of a cheeseburger. However, she barely looked old enough to be without her mother’s milk.

