This Guy Was Grieving After His Cat Passed Away. Then He Found A Touching Letter From A Stranger

It had been a tough few weeks for Scott Ewels. After discovering one of his pet cats dead in the road, it had been a while since he’d had a reason to smile. However, when he found a touching note from his neighbor about his late cat, he was overwhelmed with pride.

Ewels lives in Norwich, England. He works as an IT technician and, in 2016, he shared his home with his two cats, Teddy and Bear. The kitties were four-year-old tabby brothers. As a result, they were extremely close.

Teddy and Bear did everything together. Indeed, they often ventured through their cat flap to enjoy days out and about with one another. But, sadly, in February 2017, Bear didn’t return from one such escapade.

