ADVERTISEMENT

This little kitten was alone and helpless, left by the roadside to fend for herself in the dirt. We’ll never know how many people, if any, ignored her cries for food and attention. But one person couldn’t just walk on by; he did everything he could to save her life.

In December 2016, YouTube user kalpana Peter uploaded a video of his attempt to save a helpless kitten he found close to death. The social media user, whose real name is Peter, lives in India. He works with ChinChinku Kids Nursery Rhymes, so he has an affinity for young creatures.

ADVERTISEMENT

Peter had heard an unusual sound while he was going about his business. The noise sounded like an animal in distress and the big-hearted man couldn’t help but investigate. In fact, what he heard was loud yowling from a very small kitten.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT