A Guy Heard Something Drop Onto His Couch, He Found A Tiny Baby Lying There Lifelessly

By Andrea Marchiano
November 7, 2018
ADVERTISEMENT

Image: Facebook/Riaan Nysschens

Riaan Nysschens sat down with his computer in his new house in South Africa, attempting to get some work done. But then he heard a strange sound he couldn’t ignore, and when he followed it, he found a baby lying on his floor.

Image: Facebook/Riaan Nysschens

Since 2009, Nysschens has helmed his eponymous wildlife photography business. As a photographic guide, he brings fellow photographers and animal lovers on treks to see the incredible landscapes and fauna that Africa has to offer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image: Facebook/Riaan Nysschens

With that in mind, it’s easy to understand why Nysschens moved into a new home in South Africa in the summer of 2018. The country encompasses a full spectrum of habitat types – from lush forests to deserts – and, for that reason, it’s full of amazing animals.

ADVERTISEMENT
You may like
NEXT PAGE
ADVERTISEMENT
You may like
You may like
ADVERTISEMENT