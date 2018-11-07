A Guy Heard Something Drop Onto His Couch, He Found A Tiny Baby Lying There Lifelessly

ADVERTISEMENT

Riaan Nysschens sat down with his computer in his new house in South Africa, attempting to get some work done. But then he heard a strange sound he couldn’t ignore, and when he followed it, he found a baby lying on his floor.

Since 2009, Nysschens has helmed his eponymous wildlife photography business. As a photographic guide, he brings fellow photographers and animal lovers on treks to see the incredible landscapes and fauna that Africa has to offer.

With that in mind, it’s easy to understand why Nysschens moved into a new home in South Africa in the summer of 2018. The country encompasses a full spectrum of habitat types – from lush forests to deserts – and, for that reason, it’s full of amazing animals.

