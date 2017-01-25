When some high-pitched noises drew a social-media user away from his computer, he went looking for the cause. What he found struck him as unusual, so he took photos of the whole incident and posted them to the internet. As a result, he was rewarded with an avalanche of virtual fame.
So who was the fellow finding sudden popularity? The man of the hour was imgur user Adam821 from Maryland. It seems that in November of 2014, he was going about his daily digital business when he was disturbed by odd noises.
“A few weeks back I was sitting on imgur with the rest of you, when I heard squeaking outside,” he wrote on his post. “Of course, I had to investigate.” The noises led Adam821 outside to a tree where some squirrels had made their nest.
Doctors Thought This Injured Boy Might Not Make It – But When He Met A Therapy Dog Everything Changed
This Beaten-Up Puppy Collapsed On A Stranger’s Porch – But He Wasn’t Ready To Give Up Just Yet
The 20 Most Inappropriate Jokes Sneaked Into Kids’ TV Shows
When This Reality TV Star Spotted A Guy Hunched Over On The Roadside, He Knew He Had To Act Fast
When This Great White Shark Got Stranded On A Beach, Rescuers Responded In A Truly Awesome Way
The 20 Weirdest Conspiracy Theories In The History Of Hollywood Award Ceremonies
When Prison Guards Discovered This Secret Tunnel, They Knew A Notorious Crime Lord Had Taken Flight
Muhammad Ali Helped Save The Lives Of 15 Hostages In Iraq, But Even The President Blasted His Methods
After Rescuers Took In This Broken Mama Dog, She Led Them On A Desperate Search To Find Her Babies
Scientists Say This Young Woman Has The Most Beautiful Face In The World
After This Guy Rescued An Abandoned Dog, He Realized That She Definitely Wasn’t Alone
After Bullies Called Her Fat In High School, Dad Said He’d Pay For Her Plastic Surgery