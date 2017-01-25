ADVERTISEMENT

When some high-pitched noises drew a social-media user away from his computer, he went looking for the cause. What he found struck him as unusual, so he took photos of the whole incident and posted them to the internet. As a result, he was rewarded with an avalanche of virtual fame.

So who was the fellow finding sudden popularity? The man of the hour was imgur user Adam821 from Maryland. It seems that in November of 2014, he was going about his daily digital business when he was disturbed by odd noises.

“A few weeks back I was sitting on imgur with the rest of you, when I heard squeaking outside,” he wrote on his post. “Of course, I had to investigate.” The noises led Adam821 outside to a tree where some squirrels had made their nest.

