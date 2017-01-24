ADVERTISEMENT

When you spend your days dealing with their neglect and abandonment, rescuing an animal must put everything in perspective. You’ve changed a life for the better and helped give them a loving home. But, out on a routine call, this pound worker got far more than he expected.

The man in question is Tim Jackson, who works as an animal control officer at Georgia’s Macon-Bibb Animal Welfare shelter. Generally, animal pounds have a bad reputation for euthanizing their charges. In fact, Jackson’s social media comments suggest that he thinks this is unfair.

“We are a pound,” he wrote on his YouTube channel. “But we do everything possible to work with rescues and adopters to get adoptable animals out.” Despite their likewise unfair reputation, Jackson says that also includes pit bull terriers and related mixed breeds.

