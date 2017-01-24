When you spend your days dealing with their neglect and abandonment, rescuing an animal must put everything in perspective. You’ve changed a life for the better and helped give them a loving home. But, out on a routine call, this pound worker got far more than he expected.
The man in question is Tim Jackson, who works as an animal control officer at Georgia’s Macon-Bibb Animal Welfare shelter. Generally, animal pounds have a bad reputation for euthanizing their charges. In fact, Jackson’s social media comments suggest that he thinks this is unfair.
“We are a pound,” he wrote on his YouTube channel. “But we do everything possible to work with rescues and adopters to get adoptable animals out.” Despite their likewise unfair reputation, Jackson says that also includes pit bull terriers and related mixed breeds.
After Rescuers Took In This Broken Mama Dog, She Led Them On A Desperate Search To Find Her Babies
Scientists Say This Young Woman Has The Most Beautiful Face In The World
After Trolls Called Her Fat In High School, Dad Said He’d Pay For Her Plastic Surgery
20 Before-And-After Photos Of U.S. Presidents That Show What Holding Office Does To You
When Rescuers Found This Abandoned Dog, They Were Horrified By His Appalling Condition
20 Genius Hairdo Hacks That Make Even Lazy Girls’ Locks Look Good
When This Locksmith Cracked Opened An Old Safe, It Revealed Some Extraordinary Treasure
This Morbidly Obese Man Trolled Bodybuilders Online – Until One Day They Turned The Tables On Him
20 Celebrities You Never Knew Were Homeless Before They Found Fame
Nostradamus Apparently Predicted Donald Trump’s Presidency – And We’d Better Prepare For The Worst
After This Broody Fireman Delivered A Stranger’s Baby, He Went Home With A New Family Member
Kylie Jenner’s $6 Million Californian Mansion Is Insanely Lavish For A Teenager’s Pad