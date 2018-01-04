When This Guy Thought He Spotted A Giant Beaver Stuck In A Creek, He Quickly Sprang Into Action

ADVERTISEMENT

One man was enjoying a quiet walk when he stumbled across a rather distressing sight. There in a creek was a giant beaver struggling to free itself from the mud. So, with no time to lose, the man leapt into action.

Jim Passmore lives in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. The area is known for its stunning natural environments and boasts sparkling lakes, undulating hills and plenty of greenery. Therefore, it is a pretty idyllic place to reside.

However, that’s not to say that nothing ever happens in this peaceful corner of the world. One particularly popular beauty spot in the area is Haikey Creek. And that’s where Passmore embarked on an ambitious rescue attempt in March 2017.

