A Guy Tried To Find Out Why His Cat Loves Sitting Inside Circles – And Experts Were Baffled

While many dog owners pride themselves on their obedient, well-trained pets, cat owners understand that their animals have a mind of their own. Cats are known for being uncontrollable free spirits. So, when one man discovered a way to influence his puss, he had to find out how his trick worked.
In October 2014, Japanese blogger guremike made a revolutionary discovery. He had found a way to control his pet cat. Furthermore, all he used was a roll of tape, some scissors and a bare piece of flooring.
And while his tools may sound quite sinister, no cats were harmed in the process of guremike’s discovery. Because all he did was form a circle in tape on his floor. What’s more, his cat just couldn’t stop itself from sitting it.
