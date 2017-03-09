A Guy Tried To Find Out Why His Cat Loves Sitting Inside Circles – And Experts Were Baffled

By Annie Price
March 9, 2017
Image: imgur/SneakyChino

While many dog owners pride themselves on their obedient, well-trained pets, cat owners understand that their animals have a mind of their own. Cats are known for being uncontrollable free spirits. So, when one man discovered a way to influence his puss, he had to find out how his trick worked.

Image: imgur/SneakyChino

In October 2014, Japanese blogger guremike made a revolutionary discovery. He had found a way to control his pet cat. Furthermore, all he used was a roll of tape, some scissors and a bare piece of flooring.

Image: imgur/SneakyChino

And while his tools may sound quite sinister, no cats were harmed in the process of guremike’s discovery. Because all he did was form a circle in tape on his floor. What’s more, his cat just couldn’t stop itself from sitting it.

