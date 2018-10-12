A Guy Was Flying His Drone Over The Ocean When The Footage Revealed Sharks Closing In On A Child

ADVERTISEMENT

As the drone soared over the beautiful waters of the Bahamas, it sent stunning footage directly back to its pilot. But his awe turned to horror as he watched four dark shapes swimming towards a child in the ocean. A school of sharks were hunting for dinner, and they had the boy in their sights.

To many, the Bahamas is an ideal holiday location – it has sun, sand and sea in abundance. Although the country is part of the Americas, it’s technically a sovereign state under the British monarchy. Furthermore, it’s not just one landmass, hence its plural name.

Instead, the Bahamas is an archipelago of over 700 islands amid the world’s clearest seas. Combined with the country’s tropical weather, it’s little wonder so many tourists hold it in such high regard. But some people are drawn to the Bahamas for another reason entirely.

