When These Guys Looked Inside A Stack Of Shipping Bags, They Got A Gut-Wrenching Surprise

As he waited patiently at the port, it was the nauseating smell that hit him first. After three months of undercover work, Gary Stokes was finally about to make his biggest breakthrough. But nothing could have prepared him for what he was about to see.
Hong Kong-based Stokes works as Asia Director at the Sea Shepherd Conservation Society. As part of his job with the organization, he takes a hands-on approach to marine conservation.
Ex-Greenpeace member Paul Watson founded the Sea Shepherds in 1977. He wanted to take more direct and militant action in the name of conservation. The group is known for using large vessels to police the oceans. As a result, it is considered controversial by some.
