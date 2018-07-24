When Two Coyotes Attacked This Cat, The Family Pit Bull Knew He Had To Intervene

By Dave Jones
July 24, 2018
Kitty isn’t a dog but she’s still family, so Jack liked to stay nearby. Luckily, that meant he was close when he heard a commotion in the yard. Two coyotes had Kitty in their mouths shaking her like a toy. Jack had seen enough, and raced towards the attackers.

Cats and dogs don’t always fight, whatever the popular saying might claim; in fact, some of them are best friends. That’s the case with Jack the pit bull and Kitty the cat. The two spend a lot of time together, even though they have different owners.

Kitty lives at home with her human mommy Sherree Lewis in Seminole, Florida, and Jack’s human is Lewis’s son. The pit bull’s daddy, Peter, serves in the army. As a result, he sometimes has to spend time posted in other countries away from Jack.

