After A Hiker Heard Strange Noises Coming From An Abandoned Mine, He Made A Distressing Discovery

Preston Gladd was out hiking in Colorado when a strange noise stopped him in his tracks. Unsettling whining was coming from an old mine shaft. As a result, Gladd was not going to venture down to see what the cause was. However, one week later he made an upsetting discovery.

Gladd comes from Park County, Colorado. And in the summer of 2017, he had spent much of his time exploring the Pike National Forest near Fairplay, Colorado. The location was of particular interest to Gladd due to the old mines it contained.

In years gone by, the land surrounding the forest had been mined for coal, gold and limestone. However, due to the decline of these industries, many mines now lay abandoned. And these proved irresistible for an adventurer such as Gladd.

