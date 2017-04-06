A Hiker Knew This Baby Bear Was Close To Death, So He Made A Massive Decision

The cold wind and soaking rain pummeled the hiker as he stood over the lifeless bear cub. It was clearly dying. And its wrathful mother could return at any moment. But as a daddy himself, the walker realized the cub was just a baby that needed help. So his mind was made up.
The hiker was Corey Hancock, a resident of Salem, Massachusetts. The 41-year-old father is both a keen walker and photographer. The latter passion helped him document his animal adventure, while it was the former hobby that led him to it.
Corey’s discovery was made in March 2017, when he was rambling through Oregon’s Santiam River Trail. The threat of rain did little to deter his travels. In fact, that was part of the reason he left for the great outdoors in the first place.
