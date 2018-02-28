Hikers Found This Jaguar Paralyzed In The Jungle. Then An X-Ray Revealed The Trauma She’d Suffered

ADVERTISEMENT

In late 2016 a group of local hikers were trekking through dense rainforest in Ecuador when they came across a baby jaguar. When the infant animal made no attempt to run away from them, the party were confused. They knew something must be wrong, but it wasn’t until they had rescued the little big cat and had her X-rayed that the hikers realized how wrong.

The Ecuador jungle is home to an amazing range of exciting animals. From sloths and macaws, to anacondas, the South American country’s rainforest is teeming with all manner of exotic wildlife. So it would have taken something very unusual indeed to stop a group of seen-it-all Ecuadorians in their tracks.

However, that is exactly what happened in October 2016. A gang of locals had been trekking through the jungle in the east of the country, near the border with Colombia, when they stumbled upon a prone baby jaguar. While the wild cats are abundant in Ecuador, spotting them is a rare treat since they are extremely wary of humans.

