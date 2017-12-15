110 Hippos Mysteriously Died In Namibia – But Scientists May Now Have Found The Unlikely Killer

ADVERTISEMENT

They are known as Africa’s most dangerous large land animals, killing and maiming deer, buffalo and many other mammals, including – yes – even humans. In fact, the hyper-aggressive and territorial hippopotamus is responsible for the most animal-related human deaths on that continent over some very fierce competition. Yet there they were, in late 2017, scores of once mighty hippos reduced to a pitiable and heartbreaking spectacle. They lay bloated and rotting in shallow Namibian waters. But what on Earth could have killed so many of this super-tough species?

Designated in 2007, the Bwabwata National Park is an important location for the wildlife of the South western African Republic of Namibia. Located in the North-east of the country, within the Caprivi and Kavango regions, the protected space is home to many rare species. Its 2,422-square-mile area includes red lechwe deer, sable antelopes, water buffalo, herds of elephants and hippos. It is also a vital animal migration route between Namibia and the state’s neighboring countries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Flowing through the national park is the Kwando River, which forms a natural boundary between Namibia and the adjacent Zambia and Angola. The river sustains the people and animals of the region. Fishermen canoe its waters in search of fish and turtles, while elephants, and – of course – hippos can be seen wading in the water or moving along the banks.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT