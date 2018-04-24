This Horribly Wounded Stray Was Hiding At A Stranger’s House. Then Rescuers Tried To Save Him

ADVERTISEMENT

The man knew that he’d heard something, and the noises were coming from inside the house. When he followed the disturbance to its source, he found a homeless dog hiding under the stairs. Then he saw the gaping wound on its neck and knew that he needed to get help immediately.

If there’s a country with no shortage of stray dogs, it’s India. In fact, the nation is estimated to have more than anywhere else in the world. In 2015 there were in the region of 30 million of these street dogs, despite the spay and neuter efforts of various charities.

There are several reasons for the existence of such large volumes of homeless dogs. For one, the amount of garbage left on the streets ensures that food is plentiful for strays. Another factor is the decline of vultures in India. Fewer vultures mean that more animal carcasses are available to feed street dogs.

