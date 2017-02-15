This Horse Died Before She Was Able To Give Birth – But Then Scientists Performed A Triple Miracle

ADVERTISEMENT

Lisa Gaudio simply adored her horse Kyrie. So when the pony passed away, she couldn’t imagine a life without her. But thanks to a team of talented scientists, Kyrie would leave Gaudio with three precious gifts.

Gaudio and her husband Jim Kazanjian live on a farm in Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania. Gaudio was a big fan of horses and doted on her equine Kyrie. However, the bond between the pair was much deeper than a simple pet-and-owner relationship.

Gaudio had raised Kyrie since she was a foal. Thanks to her dedication, the Arabian horse grew up to become a national champion. “She was the horse that was so different, so human-like, so touched everybody’s heart,” Gaudio told Fox 29 in February 2017.

