A Horse Owner Got A Surprise When This Foal Was Born – Due To Its Very Distinctive Markings

When English equestrian Wendy Bulmer was involved with buying a female horse in early 2015, she was subsequently surprised to learn that the new mare was pregnant. However, after the equine gave birth, Bulmer was in line for an even bigger shock. The horse enthusiast was forced to do a double take, thanks to the newborn foal’s very individual markings.

In 2015 Bulmer was a riding instructor at the Fyling Hall School for equestrians near the coastal village of Robin Hood’s Bay in northern England. The attraction was home to about eight horses, all of which were available for lessons in the beautifully picturesque North Yorkshire countryside.

As well as being a qualified instructor at the school, the middle-aged Bulmer was responsible for sourcing suitable equines for the Fyling Hall stable. So being one horse shy, the riding school dispatched Bulmer to a equestrian sale in September 2014. The hope was that she could pick out a pleasant pony for visiting children to interact with.

