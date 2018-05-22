This Horse Trainer Was Performing With A Stallion – But Then Two More Animals Entered The Arena

ADVERTISEMENT

It was impossible to tell if Frédéric Pignon was following the horse or if the horse was following him. Regardless, the way they moved around the arena was enchanting. Just when the crowds didn’t think the entertainment could escalate, two dark shapes emerged from the stage entrance.

Pignon, a performer from Normandy in northern France, has made quite a name for himself. His parents were passionate about horses, so, as a result, Pignon grew up with the same love. He bonded with his father every week over their shared interest.

To be more specific, Pignon’s father often took him to a horse fair on a Sunday. There they both marveled at the magnificent creatures on display. In particular, the pair loved to watch the horse’s manes as they seemingly danced on the breeze.

