When This Guy Found A Huge Lizard In The Kitchen, The Creature Was Bizarrely Clutching An Oven Glove

When the Australian received the call to go retrieve a giant lizard from a family home, he thought he could handle it. However, when he dragged the creature out from its hiding place in the kitchen, the man couldn’t have been more surprised. The massive lizard had adapted so well to its new environment it had made a new friend – and the critter wasn’t about to let go.

Australia is in known across the globe for its varied and unique range of wildlife. Because its fauna was able to develop in geographical isolation for millennia, the continent can offer some weird and wonderful biodiversity. The first animals that spring to most people’s minds when they think of “down under” are likely to be comical kangaroos or cuddly koalas. However, Australia is home to all manner of less amusing and downright unlovable bugs and beasties.

For example, any travelers troubled by arachnophobia – a fear of spiders – could be forgiven for avoiding Australia altogether. That is because the continent is home to more than 2,400 species of spiders. Although less than 50 can cause humans any harm, there are still the others to worry about. And they include some of the most dangerous and deadly bugs in the world – including the lethal brown widow, redback and funnel-web spiders.

