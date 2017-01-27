Sometimes, a stray has spent so long on the streets that it turns feral. But when an animal rescue volunteer saw this giant homeless dog, she hoped she could help. She just couldn’t turn a blind eye.
The story of the huge dog begins with a woman. Simply identified as E, the rescue volunteer spotted the large stray while driving near Athens, Greece. Abandoned and alone, the dog was hanging out at a highway gas station.
Curiously, the big dog was about 65 kilometers from the Greek capital. Despite his size, he was clearly underweight and unhealthy. In addition, he couldn’t stop scratching himself – a sure sign of an irritable skin condition.
