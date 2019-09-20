Siberia lies in winter’s grip, snow carpeting the land, the rivers frozen. And here, a lonesome red deer moves through the cold, looking for something to eat. But suddenly the ground beneath its feet gives way, plunging it through the ice into the freezing river. Somewhat unexpectedly, the animal now faces a fight for its life, trapped and floundering in the deadly water. What’s more, in this forlorn landscape, even more danger looms.
Hunters Scouring A Siberia Forest Suddenly Zeroed In On A Deer Struggling In A Frozen River
Yes, because the deer’s desperate calls have alerted hunters to its location, and now they appear out of the gray. Fortunately for them, it seems they will have the simple task of finishing off the beast, and cooking up a banquet. And as the chill enters its body, it cannot be long before the deer perishes in nature’s deep freeze.