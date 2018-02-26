This Jaguar Had Killed Her Last Two Cubs. Then After A C-Section Vets Had A Fight On Their Hands

ADVERTISEMENT

A pregnant jaguar is not often taken in for a Cesarean section – and with good reason. But in this case, vets knew that they had to step in, because the female had previously killed two of her cubs. What the vets didn’t know, though, was that saving this baby’s life would demand all their expertise and perseverance.

The mother, Xena, was one of a dying species. Estimates suggest that there are just 15,000 of these beautiful big cats left in the world, mostly living in South America. Xena’s act of infanticide on her cubs – who were blind and vulnerable as newborns, like all jaguar babies – came as a shock to her keepers.

In fact, it is relatively commonplace for big cat mothers to kill their young. In the wild, a mother might dispose of her offspring simply because she wishes to mate again, or if she knows that there won’t be sufficient food to feed a whole litter. Animal rights activists claim that keeping animals in captivity can cause stressors that prompt infanticide, too.

