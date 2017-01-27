At first glance, it was an idyllic scene. A large pod of dolphins had been spotted swimming, playing and leaping off the Japanese coast. However, a group of sadistic hunters was about to disrupt their journey and steal half of them from the ocean.
In January 2017, a pod of over 200 bottlenose dolphins gathered off the coast of Taiji, in the Higashimuro District of Japan. But, little did the animals know, their lives were in imminent danger. For this was the location of an infamous cove in Japan.
The area is known for its controversial drive hunts, which last for months. The brutal practice sees hunters round up hundreds of dolphins each year. Those caught are either shipped off to marine parks around the world or killed for their meat.
