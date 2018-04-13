When This Man Fed Japanese Koi In A Pond, The Scene That Unfolded Was Just Magical

ADVERTISEMENT

A man was going about his ritual of feeding the fish in a hotel pond. But when he stepped into the water to give a school of Japanese koi a meal, it was anything but ordinary. In fact, what happened next was utterly mesmerizing.

The Hilton Colombo is a five-star hotel in Sri Lanka. The property has been named the leading hotel in the country and offers plenty of luxury facilities. One of the most beautiful parts of the Hilton Colombo is probably its lotus pond.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was here that the keeper of the koi was captured on camera during his feeding routine. He had stepped into the pond to give the fish something to eat. And the scene was a stunning sight to behold.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT