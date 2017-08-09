Some Journalists Were Looking On Facebook When They Found This Woman’s Horrific Request

ADVERTISEMENT

It is amazing what some people are willing to post on social media – it has become a journalist’s dream for finding and researching entertaining or enlightening stories. But sometimes, sadly, it reveals the darker side of humanity. In September 2015 reporters in McLean, Virginia, were scrolling through social media updates looking for their next story when something disturbing caught their eye. Surely such a horrifying post couldn’t be for real? Nevertheless, if they didn’t investigate further, a life could be on the line.

It is a tragic truth that many Americans are forced to give up their pets every year for various – sometimes heartbreaking – reasons. Although it is hard for animal lovers to remain impartial about pets being relinquished, sometimes it is done through bitter necessity. A study carried out in December 2015 confirms as much.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the report the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) found that more than a million pets are re-homed in the U.S. annually. The charity said relinquishment is most often down to money. “Many pet owners give up their animals due to their economic circumstances,” it stated on its website. Indeed, its findings were quite revealing.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT