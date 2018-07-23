This K9 In Training Was Too Nice To Be A Cop – So They Got Him A Cute New Job Instead

ADVERTISEMENT

In April 2016 the Queensland Police issued a press release about an up-and-coming police pup called Gavel. “In 16 months Gavel will be tracking and catching criminals as a proud member of the Queensland Dog Squad!” the statement proclaimed. But Gavel never made it to the end of his cop training and potentially faced a life of unemployment. So where did it all go wrong?

Gavel was just ten weeks old when he started out as a police trainee in Queensland, Australia. Mind you, it seemed as if the German Shepherd was destined to be part of the force. After all, the pooch had at least five other family members who were already protecting and serving across the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Indeed, it was seemingly for this reason – coupled with Gavel’s temperament – that Queensland police had a lot of faith in the young pup. “He is confident, with no nervous tendencies and shows a willingness to retrieve, a prey drive, ball drive and can be motivated by food for a reward,” said Sergeant Hansen of the Queensland force in the April 2016 press release.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT