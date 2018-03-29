This Kayaker Was Four Miles From The Shore When He Spotted A Dark Shape Floating In The Water

ADVERTISEMENT

Steve was at sea in his kayak when he saw something small and green in the distance. At first he took it for plant life and didn’t give it a thought. But as he got closer, the shape began moving towards him, so he stopped and observed its approach.

Steve lives in the Florida Keys, and he’s a man who knows a thing or two about fishing. In fact, he has his own YouTube channel called Key West Kayak Fishing where he shows off his talents. He also provides some great tips for surviving on the water.

Steve uses his platform to teach people a little more about sailing. But among his videos you can also find methods for catching and cooking sea life. That includes some creatures you wouldn’t usually associate with a hearty meal, such as the horseshoe crab.

