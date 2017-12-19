This Poor Kitten Was Infected With Mange – But Rescuers Found The Adorable Face Hidden Beneath

ADVERTISEMENT

One kitten was so badly infected with mange that no one seemed to want him. So he sat overlooked in a kill shelter until rescuers finally came to his aid. And once he was giving some much-needed TLC, his transformation was unbelievable.

Justin Bartlett Animal Rescue is a volunteer-run organization based in south Florida. Since its formation in 2012, it has rescued thousands of homeless animals and provided them with loving forever families. The rescue also runs an animal hospital, which provides affordable veterinary care in the community.

In August 2017, volunteers from Justin Bartlett Animal Rescue went to a shelter to pick up a dog in need. However, while they were there, another animal caught their eye. As a result, they decided there was no way they were leaving without him.

