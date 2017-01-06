ADVERTISEMENT

In the summer of 2016, it seemed that the whole world was talking about the cellphone game Pokémon Go. And, while the augmented reality game certainly divided opinion, there’s no denying that it had its positives. In a bid to “catch ‘em all,” players on a quest to collect cute creatures were exploring their local neighborhoods and making all kinds of discoveries – not least of all a real-life little kitten in desperate need of help.

One fan of the game was reddit and imgur user Joelalmeidaptg. One hot summer’s day, the gamer was out scouring the streets of his hometown in Portalegre, Portugal, in search for all the Pokémon he could find. Even the 100ºF heat couldn’t put him off his quest.

However, something did stop Joelalmeidaptg in his tracks that day. As he was walking along the blistering streets, the student heard a strange noise. At first he thought it might be a bird, but there weren’t any around.

