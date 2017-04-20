A Cat And Her Kittens Were Trapped In A 60ft Pipe, So Rescuers Launched An Epic Mission To Save Them

ADVERTISEMENT

As the camera moved deeper into the pipe, the rescuers could see something huddled in the darkness. The reports were right: there was definitely a family of cats living at its far end. And if there was any hope of rescuing them safely, the team would have to act fast.

The rescuers first heard about the cats from a concerned member of the public, who raised the alarm. Apparently, the person had spotted the animals in a drainage pipe near a parking lot and the cats were in a dangerous situation.

The rescuers in question were members of the non-profit group Hope For Paws, based in Los Angeles, California. The organization was founded in June 2008 by Eldad Hagar and his wife, Audrey. “Hope For Paws rescues animals who are… facing death or extreme danger,” the group explains on its Facebook page.

