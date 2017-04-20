A Cat And Her Kittens Were Trapped In A 60ft Pipe, So Rescuers Launched An Epic Mission To Save Them

As the camera moved deeper into the pipe, the rescuers could see something huddled in the darkness. The reports were right: there was definitely a family of cats living at its far end. And if there was any hope of rescuing them safely, the team would have to act fast.
The rescuers first heard about the cats from a concerned member of the public, who raised the alarm. Apparently, the person had spotted the animals in a drainage pipe near a parking lot and the cats were in a dangerous situation.
The rescuers in question were members of the non-profit group Hope For Paws, based in Los Angeles, California. The organization was founded in June 2008 by Eldad Hagar and his wife, Audrey. “Hope For Paws rescues animals who are… facing death or extreme danger,” the group explains on its Facebook page.
When This Mare Gave Birth To Her Baby, Workers Saw The Afterbirth And Made A Stunning Discovery
20 Celebrities You Probably Didn’t Know Have Ph.D.s
Real Life Examples of Glitches in the Matrix
After Chaperones Took A Closer Look At This Girl’s Dress, They Completely Ruined Her Prom
Deep Beneath Mount Dora’s Streets Lies A Colossal Cold War Secret
These Are The Inside Facts About Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie’s Divorce
This Office Was Supposed To Be Empty, But What Security Cameras Captured Was Seriously Creepy
The Creepiest Abandoned Sports Stadiums On Earth
This 8th Grader Went To Buy Lunch With A $2 Bill, But Police Suspected She’d Committed A Felony
Scientists Painted This Object With The Planet’s Blackest Material, And It’s Freaking People Out
Mom Was Stunned When The Waiter Tore Up Her Check. Then A Stranger Approached With Tears In His Eyes
20 Shadowy Secrets That Uber Doesn’t Want You To Know About