This Gecko Has The Most Unlikely Best Friend, And He Couldn’t Be Happier About It

ADVERTISEMENT

Isn’t this friendly gecko just the happiest little creature you’ve ever seen? And considering the identity of his unlikely new best friend, it’s little surprise. Yes, in a world constantly blighted by terrible news and economic and political hardship, this jolly little fellow is a welcome ray of sunshine. So if you’re in need of cheering up, you’ll want to share in this smiley guy’s delight.

This friendly lizard’s name is Kohaku – and he’s basically the happiest gecko we’ve ever seen. Like all geckos, he lacks eyelids, which means he needs to use his flexible tongue to keep his eyes moist. And while that certainly makes him all the cuter, it’s not the real reason he looks so happy.

ADVERTISEMENT

In fact, the real reason Kohaku has plenty to smile about is because of his new best friend. But his buddy isn’t a fellow living gecko or another lizard. Kohaku’s pal is something entirely different – because it’s not even alive.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT