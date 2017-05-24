Isn’t this friendly gecko just the happiest little creature you’ve ever seen? And considering the identity of his unlikely new best friend, it’s little surprise. Yes, in a world constantly blighted by terrible news and economic and political hardship, this jolly little fellow is a welcome ray of sunshine. So if you’re in need of cheering up, you’ll want to share in this smiley guy’s delight.
This friendly lizard’s name is Kohaku – and he’s basically the happiest gecko we’ve ever seen. Like all geckos, he lacks eyelids, which means he needs to use his flexible tongue to keep his eyes moist. And while that certainly makes him all the cuter, it’s not the real reason he looks so happy.
In fact, the real reason Kohaku has plenty to smile about is because of his new best friend. But his buddy isn’t a fellow living gecko or another lizard. Kohaku’s pal is something entirely different – because it’s not even alive.
-
After This Teen Lost The State Title, He Said Two Startling Words To His Opponent’s Dying Father
-
This Woman Beat Cancer While She Was Pregnant. But When She Finally Gave Birth, Tragedy Struck
-
This Gecko Has The Most Unlikely Best Friend, And He Couldn't Be Happier About It
-
After This Strange Tool Killed A Family’s Dog, They Found Out It Was Put There By The Government
-
When Rescuers Found This Dog Covered In Tar, They Thought That She’d Have To Be Put To Sleep
-
When A Disney Character Took Time To Meet His Sick Daughter, This Dad Spotted A Man Lurking Behind
-
19 Years After This Railway Worker Slipped Into A Coma, He Awoke To Reveal His Astonishing Story
-
This Girl Was Locked Alone In A Room For 12 Years Before She Was Rescued – And Baffled Scientists
-
This Is What Nail Polish Does To Your Body In The 10 Hours After You Apply It
-
20 Totally Unnecessary Signs That Are So Obvious It Hurts
-
After This Mom Gave Birth To Her First Baby Girl, The Doctor Suddenly Began Pulling Out More
-
20 Funny Photos That Perfectly Capture Life In Each Of These States