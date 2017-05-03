This Lady Claimed To Live With 1000 Cats. But What Cameras Captured In Her Home Left Us Speechless

ADVERTISEMENT

As the camera crew approached the cat house, they prepared themselves. The property had a reputation for huge numbers of felines on the grounds. Who knew what they would find inside? But when they entered, their jaws dropped. They couldn’t have predicted that it would be like this.

The Californian property is known as “The Cat House on the Kings” and its owner is a self-proclaimed “eccentric cat lady.” Lynea Lattanzio didn’t always keep such a large number of cats – though it wasn’t for lack of trying. In fact, as a child her mother forbade her to have one as a pet.

But Lattanzio has been living out her dream since 1992, when her father encouraged her passion. He wanted some feline friends and asked for her help in finding some. You could say that Lattanzio didn’t disappoint. In fact, she went above and beyond in fulfilling his request.

