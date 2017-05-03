As the camera crew approached the cat house, they prepared themselves. The property had a reputation for huge numbers of felines on the grounds. Who knew what they would find inside? But when they entered, their jaws dropped. They couldn’t have predicted that it would be like this.
The Californian property is known as “The Cat House on the Kings” and its owner is a self-proclaimed “eccentric cat lady.” Lynea Lattanzio didn’t always keep such a large number of cats – though it wasn’t for lack of trying. In fact, as a child her mother forbade her to have one as a pet.
But Lattanzio has been living out her dream since 1992, when her father encouraged her passion. He wanted some feline friends and asked for her help in finding some. You could say that Lattanzio didn’t disappoint. In fact, she went above and beyond in fulfilling his request.
-
This Lady Claimed To Live With 1000 Cats. But What Cameras Captured In Her Home Left Us Speechless
-
This Man Spent 36 Years Carving Through The Mountains To Bring His Village The Lifeblood It So Needed
-
When This Captain Collapsed On A 12-Mile March, The Way Soldiers Treated Her Left Millions Stunned
-
Bullies Made This Little Boy’s Life A Living Hell. Then The Community Decided Enough Was Enough
-
Her Amputee Husband Couldn’t Enter Their House. Then She Spotted A Stranger Circling Outside
-
This Soldier Got To Hospital A Day After His Baby Was Born. Then His 2-Year-Old Son Showed Up
-
20 Embarrassing Movie Mistakes That Disney Didn’t Want You To Spot
-
This Dad Went To Take A Picture With His Family – But Then They Spotted Somebody Hiding In The Back
-
20 Photos Of Cats Who Just Love To Nap On Top Of Dogs
-
When This Guy Looked Inside His Deceased Friend’s Garage, He Unearthed A Rare ’70s Drag Racing Beast
-
A Couple Left This Waitress A $400 Tip. But What They Did When They Returned Blew Her Away
-
Here’s How These 20 Child Stars Of Yesterday Have Changed Now That They’re All Grown Up