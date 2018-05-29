A Lady Refused To Give Up On This Rejected Horse, And Thanks To Their Bond She Can Ride Him Bareback

ADVERTISEMENT

Image: YouTube/Free Riding NZ- Alycia Burton

Alycia Burton had a difficult time during her teens. With not much hope or ambition, she hit rock bottom, but then she found God and started spending more time doing what she loved – riding horses. But she doesn’t even use a saddle.

Image: YouTube/City Impact Church

Burton is a woman from New Zealand with a truly remarkable story. She was born in 1988 and spent her childhood in Doubtless Bay, on the east coast. Ever since she was little, horses have been a big part of her life.

Image: YouTube/City Impact Church

That’s because there was always something about riding horses that made Burton happy. Speaking in a YouTube video in 2013, she describes getting “a buzz” every time that she gets on a horse. “It makes me feel alive, you know?” she says.

