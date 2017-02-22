This Little Dog’s Defects Made Him A Misfit, But He Was So Much More Than The Sum Of His Parts

Some people were born to not fit in. And perhaps the same could be said in the canine world. It’s certainly true for Cletus, a little dog found wandering the streets of Los Angeles, California. What this little guy lacks in size and conventional looks, he more than makes up for in spirit. And there was to be a very happy ending for this adorable, sweater-wearing dog.
Cletus was given to Best Friends Los Angeles after he was picked up off the streets by a city animal shelter in 2016. Although he’s thought to be two years old, nothing else is known about him. Indeed, no one knows where he came from or how he came to be wandering the streets of L.A.
Least of all, no one knew exactly how Cletus survived. When he arrived at Best Friends Animal Society he had a long list of health problems. Worst of those were a severe respiratory infection and fused joints. The future wasn’t looking bright for little Cletus.
