After Being Locked Up And Abused For 30 Years, This Bear Experienced What She So Sorely Needed

People say appearances can be deceiving and if anyone makes a compelling argument for that old cliche, it’s Fifi. This imposing bear is confident, strong and built like a furry tank. Indeed, you’d never guess just by looking at her that until recently, she lived a life of abuse and torment.
In fact, if you’d seen Fifi before her rescue, you wouldn’t even recognize her as the same bear. But her story began 32 years ago, when she was just a cub. She came into the hands of a private owner, who was in the market for Syrian brown bears.
In addition to Fifi, they also bought a male of the same species called Bruno. Both bears were acquired with a sinister intention in mind. Indeed, their new owner wanted to train them to perform tricks for money and his methods were not humane.
