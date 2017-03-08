When This Turtle Was Dragged From The Ocean, It Was Just The Start Of His Distressing Ordeal

By Annie Price
March 8, 2017
Image: via Green Area

It had seemed like just an ordinary day at the beach. But when someone dragged a turtle from the sea, the sense of excitement was tangible. Beachgoers rushed to catch a glimpse of the creature. Some even posed for selfies with it. However, most people would surely find what happened next despicable.

Image: via Green Area

Each summer, Havana Beach in the Rmeileh region of Lebanon attracts countless visitors to its shores. On one particular day in June 2016, beachgoers were relaxing in the sun. But then a strange commotion by the side of the water caught their attention.

Image: via Green Area

According to onlookers on the beach that day, someone had dragged a loggerhead turtle from the waves. It was then apparently thrown onto the beach as a crowd of witnesses began to form a circle around it. Sadly, though, the animal’s awful ordeal didn’t end there.

